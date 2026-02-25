/Dad catches son in women's clothes and makeup during livestream, thrashes him as thousands watch

Aussie-Lebanese Twitch streamer Emmanuel Achmar was slapped on a livestream after getting caught by his dad wearing a dress and makeup. As he enters the room, Emmanuel tells him that it is for a "skit", but his father throws a major fit, slaps him multiple times and starts slamming things around. Ever since this video was uploaded, it has gone viral and garnered millions of views. People are expressing concern, anger, and even seeing the humour in the situation. It has triggered a debate about boundaries and how a private moment can quickly become available for public consumption on social media. His father later apologised to everyone who was offended. Some people are questioning whether it was a real-time reaction or staged.

The video starts with Emmanuel recording himself in a green dress and makeup, along with two other men in the room. His father enters the room suddenly and is shocked by what he sees. He asks, "What the f*** are you doing?" The streamer explains that it is for a skit. However, his father does not pay heed and reacts violently almost instantly and starts hitting him. The two other men, apparently his brothers, intervene and try to stop his father. He again explains that it is for the segment. However, his father drags a chair and then throws what looks like a dustbin towards Emmanuel, which hits him. He once again lunges towards his son and hits the other man, who tries to stop him. The father then picks up what looks like a Christmas tree and smashes it on the ground. He continues screaming, "Take it off".