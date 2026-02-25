/Chinese boss gives $26mn in bonuses to employees who were free to take whatever cash they could count

The boss of a Chinese company has given away 180 million yuan (US$26 million) as bonuses to his employees, sparking amazement and jealousy online. The story has gone viral in the country for the unbelievable gesture as it earned 270 million yuan in profits and distributed nearly 70 per cent of it to the staff, SCMP reported. Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd organised an event on February 13, and on the spot handed more than 60 million yuan (US$8.7 million) in cash. Nearly 7,000 people attended the event, where 800 banquet tables were set up to accommodate them. Photos from the gala shared on Chinese social media show rows of tables covered with cash. How much money each person would get was not decided beforehand for several of them. While a few staff members were called on stage and given their rewards, others took part in a strange interactive game where they needed to count the money, and whatever amount they did, they could take with them.

Boss Cui Peijun told finance team to give everyone even more money

It was literally a money party where people held bundles of notes in their hands, spilling them all over. Videos show employees counting cash on the long tables. The company was also giving out washing machines to the employees. While it might seem like a very generous gift from a company, Boss Cui Peijun was not happy. He called out the finance department and asked them, "Do you think gold prices have gone up? In previous years, we gave necklaces and rings, bring up the cash and give everyone another 20,000 yuan (US$2,800)."

