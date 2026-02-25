/PM Modi greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he lands in Israel

Google Preferred
Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 16:40 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 16:46 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival. Photograph: (Screengrab from video on X)

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel, starting Wednesday. The PM's six-hour-long flight from New Delhi became the most tracked in the world on Wednesday, according to FlightRadar24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel and was greeted warmly by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife at the Ben Gurion International Airport. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel, starting Wednesday, as the two nations seek to reaffirm their deep and long-standing strategic bond and present an opportunity to review common challenges.

The six-hour-long flight from New Delhi became the most tracked in the world on Wednesday, according to FlighRadar24. The visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s second trip to Israel in his 10-year tenure as the Indian leader. PM Modi's last visit to Israel was in 2017. PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a brief meeting, after which they will head to the Knesset for a special session.

PM Modi will become the first Indian leader to address the Israeli parliament. Some other foreign leaders who addressed the Knesset inlude US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei. After the address, Modi and Netanyahu will head for a private dinner.

(More to follow)

Anuj Shrivastava is a Senior News Editor at WION Digital with over 20 years of experience across publishing, print, and digital media.

