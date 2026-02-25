Suicide bomber blows himself up near Pakistan checkpost; 4 cops dead | Video

A suicide bomber struck at a checkpost in Pakistan’s Bhakkar district at 7 pm on Tuesday as he blew himself up killing four policemen. Initial reports said two police personnel were killed and four others were injured in the explosion. All the injured policemen were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. The incident was captured on CCTV. The suicide bomber detonated explosives at the checkpost near the bridge linking Dera Ismail Khan with Punjab. The incident took place on the same day that six law enforcement personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in a separate attack on a police vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district.

“The suicide attacker came near the check post and blew himself up while we were conducting a search operation in the area,” Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzad Rafiq told reporters.

CCTV footage shows the attacker wearing a black shawl and walking briskly towards the checkpost and then detonating the explosives. There were several security personnel in the area when the blast happened.

Security was on high alert in Dera Ismail Khan and the Bhakkar district after the blast, and the main highway connecting Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces remained shut on Wednesday.

Police shut the road near the Dera Darya Khan bridge and suspended all traffic as a precautionary measure while a search operation was launched in the nearby areas, said media reports.

Lesser-known extremist group claims responsibility for the attack

A lesser-known extremist group Ittehadul Mujahideen Pakistan-affiliated Ansar al Islam Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that their suicide bomber, Abu Darda, carried out the attack.

Terrorist attacks have surged in Pakistan in recent years. Islamabad blames the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and outlawed Baloch separatist groups for the attacks.

Two deceased officers were identified as Muhammad Faheem and Muhammad Shehbaz.

Militants attack police patrol in Kohat

In Kohat city in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants attacked a police patrol, killing five officers and setting their vehicle on fire, a police spokesperson said, according to a Reuters report.

Two civilians later succumbed to their injuries.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan on Saturday, saying they targeted militants it blamed for a recent wave of suicide bombings on Pakistani soil. Islamabad claims militant groups are being given sanctuary in Afghanistan, from where they plan and launch cross-border attacks, but Kabul denies the allegations and calls militancy Pakistan’s internal issue.