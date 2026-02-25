/Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA arrests two AGH overground workers for supplying weapons

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (February 25) arrested two alleged overground workers (OGWs) linked to the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in connection with the November 10, 2025, explosion near the Red Fort. The agency said the accused had supplied weapons to the main perpetrator of the attack. The arrested individuals have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar from Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar.

With these arrests, the total number of people taken into custody in the Delhi blast case has risen to 11. The explosion claimed 12 lives, including that of the primary accused, Umer Un Nabi. The blast took place on the evening of November 10 when a Hyundai i20 detonated near the Red Fort. Officials stated that the car was being driven by Nabi, a Pulwama native employed at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Earlier assessments by investigative agencies suggested that the bombing was executed in haste amid mounting pressure from a coordinated multi-state operation targeting what authorities described as a “white-collar terror module.” In the days preceding the attack, law enforcement agencies in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and other regions conducted multiple raids, seizing nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives along with bomb-making components.

“Ahangar was formally arrested by the NIA for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast. The duo had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case, investigations by NIA have revealed,” the agency said in a statement. “NIA, which has been investigating the case to unveil the complete conspiracy behind the dastardly terror act, found Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad to be active overground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit,” it added.

The central agency said that it has been coordinating closely with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and other security agencies as part of the ongoing probe. “Investigations have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State. NIA has further found through extensive investigation and examination of evidence”.