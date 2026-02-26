/What is digital sovereignty, which the US wants to fight in foreign nations?

In a curious move, the Trump administration this week asked American diplomats across the world to oppose digital sovereignty initiatives of foreign countries. In a borderless world of technology, nations trying to protect sovereignty through various rules and regulations are being seen as potentially problematic for business, while also raising questions about the rule of law in the emerging world order of seamless internet and computing. So what is digital sovereignty? How are countries trying to protect it? And how is the US opposing it? Here is what you should know:

What is digital sovereignty?

Digital sovereignty is the ability of a nation, organisation, or individual to exercise control over their own digital destiny. It includes independent decision-making and governance on digital infrastructure, software, standards, data flows, storage, processing, and related technologies. It also aims to minimise undue dependence on or interference from foreign entities, governments, or companies. Digital sovereignty is about achieving autonomy in the digital realm to align with local laws, values, security needs, and economic priorities in a globally interconnected but geopolitically contested digital landscape.

In practice, it involves protecting a nation’s digital infrastructure, software, standards, data flows, storage, processing, and related technologies. Preventing dependence on foreign entities while aligning with local laws, security, values, and economic priorities is another aspect. Digital sovereignty balances global connectivity with strategic autonomy.

Key aspects of digital sovereignty

Data sovereignty is control over data ownership, collection, storage, processing, flows, and transfers, and may include data localisation or cross-border restrictions.

Technological and infrastructure sovereignty ensures autonomy over hardware, networks, cloud infrastructure, and critical systems, reducing reliance on foreign providers.

Software and standards sovereignty is influence over software ecosystems, open standards, algorithms, and protocols to protect national interests.

Operational sovereignty is the ability to make independent operational and regulatory decisions, avoid extraterritorial legal pressures, and foster domestic innovation.

Why is the US opposed to digital sovereignty of foreign nations?

The US instructed diplomats to oppose foreign policies imposing data localisation or restricting US tech firms. In its view, such policies disrupt global data flows, increase costs, limit artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing deployment, expand government control, and could enable censorship. The underlying objective is for the US to maintain the global dominance of American tech firms, ensure economic advantage in AI and cloud computing, and counter foreign protectionism.

From China to the European Union, how nations are asserting digital sovereignty

China’s digital sovereignty ecosystem includes the Great Firewall, the Digital Silk Road, and support for domestic firms. China has some of the most assertive state-controlled digital sovereignty policies. Key laws include the Cybersecurity Law, covering AI governance, network obligations, and extraterritorial reach. The Data Security Law and the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) govern data classification, data localisation, and cross-border control. The 15th Five-Year Plan also addresses AI and technological self-reliance.

India has taken a pragmatic, growth-oriented digital sovereignty strategy. The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act covers data protection, selective localisation, and cross-border discretion. The Economic Survey of 2025–26 favours open data flows. India is also creating local AI models, such as Sarvam AI (2026), and has sectoral policies for financial data and domestic infrastructure.

The European Union follows a rights-based, regulation-heavy approach to digital sovereignty. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) governs personal data control. The Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulate platforms, competition, and antitrust. The Data Act covers industrial data access. The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) implements risk-based AI regulation. The EU also has a Cloud Sovereignty Framework guiding cloud controls within the bloc, with ongoing work on the establishment of a European Data Union.

How foreign nations’ digital sovereignty affects the US

US companies are affected by the data laws of countries where they have large customer bases. The EU’s GDPR, DSA, and Data Act impose strict data protection, cross-border limits, fines, and increasing compliance costs for US firms. India’s data localisation and Personal Data Protection rules require local infrastructure, raising operational costs for cloud and platform services. China’s Cybersecurity Law, Data Security Law, and PIPL enforce localisation and cross-border restrictions, limiting US market access and favouring domestic firms.

These policies fragment the internet. Compliance with different countries’ digital sovereignty laws increases global operational costs and challenges the US model of open, innovation-driven digital markets.