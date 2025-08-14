/Russia restricts calls on WhatsApp, Telegram 'to promote digital sovereignty': Here's REAL reason behind the move

Russia has announced restrictions on voice calls made through the popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram, a move seen as part of its broader effort to tighten control over the internet. The ban is expected to impact WhatsApp’s estimated 96 million monthly users and Telegram’s 89 million users in Russia, according to data from Mediascope. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long pushed for ‘digital sovereignty’ and Russia said that this move is to ‘combat criminals.’

Real reason behind the move

The country's internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, claimed the restriction is aimed at curbing crime and protecting national security. In a statement, the agency accused both platforms of being commonly used for scams, extortion, and activities linked to sabotage and terrorism. It stated that requests for cooperation and data access from Russian law enforcement had been ignored by the companies. "In order to combat criminals, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messaging apps (WhatsApp and Telegram)," communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said, as quoted by the RIA and TASS news agencies. Roskomnadzor also added that access to voice calls would be restored only if the platforms comply with Russian legal requirements, particularly by providing law enforcement access to user data. Although the authorities specified voice calls were restricted, users have also reported issues with video calls.

This latest action follows a pattern of increasing digital censorship in Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Authorities claim Ukraine has used Telegram to recruit individuals and coordinate sabotage operations inside Russia. The government has also introduced stricter laws on online content and is promoting the development of a domestic messaging platform called "Max," which critics say could facilitate state surveillance.

What did WhatsApp say in response?

In response, WhatsApp stated that its end-to-end encryption resists government attempts to undermine secure communication, which is why it is being targeted. Telegram, meanwhile, said it actively removes harmful content and combats misuse, including fraud and calls for violence. Despite being created by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, Telegram has faced criticism for not doing enough to control criminal activity on its platform. “WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people,” WhatsApp said in a statement reported by Reuters.