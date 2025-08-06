WhatsApp unveils ‘safety overview’ to thwart group chat scam invitations

WhatsApp has launched a new Safety Overview feature that protects users from being added to suspicious group chats. When someone outside your contact list adds you to a group, WhatsApp now displays a full-screen alert with details like the group’s creator, creation date, member count, and safety tips. Notifications stay muted until you decide to stay—or you can simply exit without opening the chat