Addressing a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 26) said that India and Israel have taken a landmark step to elevate their long-standing relationship to a special strategic partnership, reflecting the shared ambitions of both countries. In his joint statement after delegation-level talks with Netanyahu, Modi highlighted that the India-Israel strategic partnership, technological collaboration, and defence cooperation go far beyond traditional friendship. The two countries signed 16 agreements and made 11 announcements, resulting in a total of 27 significant bilateral outcomes.

Several agreements were concluded to strengthen cooperation across sectors such as innovation and agriculture, following discussions between the two leaders. Speaking in Jerusalem, Netanyahu announced that both sides have agreed to hold a G2G meeting in India. He said, “As soon as we can arrange it, we would like to take the distinguished ministers who are here.”

At the joint press statement, Netanyahu commended India’s governance, saying, “You have an amazingly efficient government.” He further said that the “meeting of minds and hearts” between the two leaders would continue through the long-awaited G2G engagement, enhancing the substantial mutual benefits both countries can achieve together.

Emphasising the importance of peace, Modi said that humanity must never become a victim of conflict and reiterated that India has supported the Gaza peace plan. "India's stance is clear: Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts. In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries," he was quoted as saying.



