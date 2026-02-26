/PM Modi, Netanyahu visit Jerusalem memorial Yad Vashem; pay tribute to holocaust victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his two-day visit to Israel. During the visit, PM Modi paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem.

Both Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi's honouring the victims of the Holocaust was to respect, remembrance, and hope for peace and humanity. Yad Vashem is considered Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, situated in Jerusalem. It was established in 1953 and is dedicated to preserving the memory of the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.