  PM Modi, Netanyahu visit Jerusalem memorial Yad Vashem; pay tribute to holocaust victims

PM Modi, Netanyahu visit Jerusalem memorial Yad Vashem; pay tribute to holocaust victims

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 14:46 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 14:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yad Vashem with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: (X/@ANI)

Yad Vashem is considered Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, situated in Jerusalem. It was established in 1953 and is dedicated to preserving the memory of the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his two-day visit to Israel. During the visit, PM Modi paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem.

Both Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi's honouring the victims of the Holocaust was to respect, remembrance, and hope for peace and humanity. Yad Vashem is considered Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, situated in Jerusalem. It was established in 1953 and is dedicated to preserving the memory of the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

