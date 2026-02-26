/In ‘Special 26’-style operation, Delhi housemaid stages fake ED search to loot lakhs

In a heist echoing the plot of Akshay Kumar’s 2013 film Special 26, a domestic worker allegedly orchestrated a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at her employer’s house in Delhi, teaming up with accomplices who impersonated agency officials to steal cash and valuables worth several lakh rupees. Two women, Rekha Devi, the household help, and her sister-in-law, Pooja Rajput, have been taken into custody. Meanwhile, three male suspects, including a serving Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable and a former Army personnel, are on the run.

The incident happened at the New Friends Colony home of 86-year-old retired architect RC Sabharwal. Earlier this month, three men dressed in police-style uniforms arrived at the house, introducing themselves as ED officers conducting an official search. They allegedly seized the family’s mobile phones, locked members inside a room, and began combing through the premises. The plan was disrupted when Sabharwal’s grandson confronted the men mid-operation. The suspects fled the scene, escaping with an estimated Rs 3–4 lakh in cash and seven high-end watches.

Delhi Police launched a detailed investigation, leaning heavily on CCTV footage and digital surveillance. Officers reviewed recordings from over 350 cameras, including private security systems, city surveillance networks, and traffic cameras, to reconstruct the suspects’ route. The footage revealed their movements from New Friends Colony through Sarai Kale Khan, crossing the Ghazipur border into Uttar Pradesh, eventually leading investigators to Ghaziabad, where the getaway vehicle was discovered.

Police then analysed mobile tower dump data to identify phone numbers active at both the crime scene and the vehicle’s parking location during the relevant time frame. This technical evidence pointed to Pooja Rajput’s residence in Ghaziabad. Local enquiries further established that Rekha Devi frequently visited the same address, raising suspicions of insider involvement. Authorities later confirmed that Rajput is Devi’s sister-in-law.

During a raid at Rajput’s home, police recovered items allegedly used in the staged operation, including a Deputy Commandant-rank ITBP uniform, counterfeit ID cards, a wireless communication device, and a pistol with an expired licence. Investigators also seized stolen jewellery and the seven luxury watches, directly tying the accused to the crime.