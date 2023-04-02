World Autism Awareness Day for neuro-inclusivity: Why you should wear blue too?

Today is World Autism Awareness Day, a day marked on 2 April every year to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. Many people on the World Autism Awareness Day wear blue and illuminate blue lights. Why? It is done to showing their support for autism awareness.

People change colour to blue in support of the "Light it Up Blue" initiative, which is led by the Autism Speaks organisation and aims to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

To help spread awareness, participants and supporters are urged to don blue, take part in activities throughout the globe, and use the hashtag #LightItUpBlue. In support of the campaign, famous places like stadiums, arenas, and tourist destinations can also become blue. For instance, this year blue lighting will be installed in the Bangladesh's Ministry of Social Welfare and various other departments as well as significant government buildings.

First established by the United Nations General Assembly on 18 December 2007 the day has since become a global event that is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is marked by carrying out various activities, events, and initiatives that are aimed at increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

Overall, the goal of World Autism Awareness Day is to promote a better understanding of autism. It is marked to encourage acceptance and inclusion of people with this condition in all aspects of life.

This year, the day will be observed with a virtual event on from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm EST. The event, which was planned in close cooperation with autistic people, will include autistic individuals from all over the world.

They will talk about how the changing narrative surrounding neurodiversity may be continued in order to remove obstacles and enhance the quality of life for autistic people.

Also, the programme will see a discussion on how autistic persons may and do contribute to society and the accomplishment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

