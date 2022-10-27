Woodward tape reveals Trump bragged about new US nuclear weapons

Donald Trump bragged about the development of US nuclear weapons in an audio recording of a meeting with Bob Woodward.

“I have built a weapon system that nobody’s ever had in this country before,” the then-president told the veteran Washington Post reporter. “We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before.”

Woodward released The Trump Tapes on Tuesday, an audiobook of 20 conversations he conducted while researching his three best-selling books on the Trump administration, Fear, Rage, and Peril (the last co-written with Robert Costa).

According to Woodward, an official confirmed the veracity of Trump's assertion after he inquired about it.

“Xi [Jinping] and [Vladimir] Putin would not know about” the weapons system, Woodward said. “But why is Trump bragging about it?”

Trump has been into trouble elsewhere due to his careless approach to nuclear matters. According to reports, the FBI reportedly found secret documents at Trump's Florida mansion Mar-a-Lago in August. These documents purportedly dealt with nuclear weapons doctrine.

Trump is still facing legal trouble on a number of fronts, including his encouragement of the January 6 uprising, his efforts to rig the 2020 election, his commercial dealings, and a defamation lawsuit from a writer who claims Trump sexually assaulted her.

Trump retains his lead in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination while denying any wrongdoing. According to the Post, he is apparently attempting to name senior campaign advisers, including the Republican operative who spearheaded the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth's attacks on John Kerry 20 years ago.

Woodward, 79, first gained notoriety during the Watergate controversy that led to Richard Nixon's impeachment half a century ago. When Nixon was in danger of being impeached, he resigned. Trump was twice impeached but the Senate Republicans decided to clear him.

(with inputs from agencies)