A woman was killed on Saturday (May 3) in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki when a bomb she was carrying to place outside a nearby bank exploded in her hands, police said. Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

A woman from Georgia died after a bomb exploded outside a bank in #Thessaloniki, Greece. Authorities are investigating the possible connection of the victim and the explosion as she was known to the police for having participated in robberies & drug related activities. pic.twitter.com/qDYgYtusZT — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) May 3, 2025

The Greek Police said that the woman had a criminal record related to drugs and prostitution and had been involved in at least one robbery and thefts in the past. The police not publicly identify the woman. The Greek police's division for organized crime is investigating the incident, while authorities were also investigating whether the woman might have had ties to any extremist groups.

As per a report in AP, a man believed to have been trying to assemble a bomb was killed when the device he was making exploded in a central Athens apartment, last year. It was unclear what their intended target might have been.

The blast had prompted Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis to warn of an emerging new generation of domestic extremists.

In April, a new group calling itself Revolutionary Class Struggle claimed responsibility for a bomb that exploded in central Athens near the offices of Hellenic Train, Greece's main railway services operator, and the planting of another bomb near the Labor Ministry in early February.

