Voting in swimsuits to democracy sausages: Australian election and victory of Anthony Albanese | In Pics

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Labor Party's Anthony Albanese won in the Australian general election: From his emotional victory speech to democracy sausages, a look at Australian election day in pictures

Authored by: Navashree Nandini
by Navashree Nandini
Photograph: (AFP, Reuters)
Anthony Albanese's historic win
Anthony Albanese
1/8

Anthony Albanese's historic win

Labor Party's Anthony Albanese won in Australian general election, marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian prime minister has won a second consecutive term

Anthony Albanese dedicates his victory to fiancee Jodie Haydon
2/8

Anthony Albanese dedicates his victory to fiancee Jodie Haydon

Albanese delivered an emotional speech and dedicated his victory to his fiancee Jodie Haydon. "I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love," Albanese said. "You make me so happy. You have my heart, I love you," he added while his supporters cheered

"Democracy sausages" made the headlines
3/8

"Democracy sausages" made the headlines

Voters across the country grabbed a "democracy sausage", which is sausages, burgers or other barbecued meat sold by volunteers at polling booths, as they turned out to cast their ballots

Voting in swimsuits
4/8

Voting in swimsuits

Australians wore tight-fit swim trunks called "budgy smugglers" to polling booths. An Australian swim wear brand called Budgy Smuggler ran a campaign offering a free pair to the first 200 people who voted in smugglers

'ALBO Pale Ale'
5/8

'ALBO Pale Ale'

Cans of "Willie the Boatman ALBO Pale Ale" beer, a craft beer named after Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, were seen at the Labor Party election night event in Sydney

Albanese thanked Australians for the poll victory
6/8

Albanese thanked Australians for the poll victory

Albanese went to the polling booth to cast his vote and said that he voted for lower taxes, stronger medicare, affordable housing and 20% off student debt

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat
7/8

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat and lost his own seat. Dutton said, "We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that."

Albanese's Labor Party might form a majority governmen
8/8

Albanese's Labor Party might form a majority governmen

The Australian Electoral Commission website projected Labor would win 81 of 150 seats in the House of Representatives. Albanese told supporters his party would form a majority government.

by Navashree Nandini
