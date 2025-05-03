Voting in swimsuits to democracy sausages: Australian election and victory of Anthony Albanese | In Pics

Anthony Albanese's historic win
Labor Party's Anthony Albanese won in Australian general election, marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian prime minister has won a second consecutive term
Anthony Albanese dedicates his victory to fiancee Jodie Haydon
Albanese delivered an emotional speech and dedicated his victory to his fiancee Jodie Haydon. "I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love," Albanese said. "You make me so happy. You have my heart, I love you," he added while his supporters cheered
"Democracy sausages" made the headlines
Voters across the country grabbed a "democracy sausage", which is sausages, burgers or other barbecued meat sold by volunteers at polling booths, as they turned out to cast their ballots
Voting in swimsuits
Australians wore tight-fit swim trunks called "budgy smugglers" to polling booths. An Australian swim wear brand called Budgy Smuggler ran a campaign offering a free pair to the first 200 people who voted in smugglers
'ALBO Pale Ale'
Cans of "Willie the Boatman ALBO Pale Ale" beer, a craft beer named after Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, were seen at the Labor Party election night event in Sydney
Albanese thanked Australians for the poll victory
Albanese went to the polling booth to cast his vote and said that he voted for lower taxes, stronger medicare, affordable housing and 20% off student debt
Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat
Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat and lost his own seat. Dutton said, "We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that."
Albanese's Labor Party might form a majority governmen
The Australian Electoral Commission website projected Labor would win 81 of 150 seats in the House of Representatives. Albanese told supporters his party would form a majority government.