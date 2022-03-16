WION Climate Summit | Denmark's Ambassador to India emphasised the need of individual responsibility

Denmark's Ambassador to India Mr Freddy Svane while speaking at the WION Climate Summit emphasised the need for individual responsibility to tackle climate change. His remarks came at the first edition of WION's annual Climate Summit the theme of which was 'Climate Calling: The last chance to answer climate emergency'.

"If we are not changing our behaviour, then despite pouring in billions of dollars, it will still have no impact," he said.

He further added that we need to invest a little bit of money into the green transition of India but the money basically "have to come from your pocket."

The private sector should also contribute, he said.

He spoke about how his country, Denmark, has done a "fantastic job."

"We have really changed our economy."

"There's no future if we are not going green. We can't afford not to do anything," he added. Raising an alarm, Freddy highlighted that people have not realised how endangered the planet is.

Freddy Svane is the current Ambassador at the royal Danish embassy in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, India's Minister for Road Transport and Highways Mr Nitin Gadkari made a big announcement at WION Climate Summit on March 15. He revealed that India's first Hydrogen-powered car was to be unveiled on Wednesday (March 16). The car, made as a pilot project, was kept at his residence, he said.

In his address during the summit, Gadkari said that there was a need to find alternate options for fuels like petrol and diesel.