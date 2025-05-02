CBS '60 Minutes' plans to infuriate US President Donald Trump with an episode criticising his provoking efforts, despite being in a legal battle with the US president.

The episode will air a segment about Trump's targeting of law firms with his executive orders, which marks the latest sign showing that the show hasn't backed away from reporting on Trump despite facing a lawsuit.

“On the campaign trail, President Trump vowed to wield the power of the presidency to go after his perceived enemies. Now in the White House, Trump is using executive orders to target some of the biggest law firms in the country that he accuses of “weaponizing” the justice system against him," the show's description of the segment read.

CBS Correspondent Scott Pelley closed out the show last Sunday, noting the departure of the show’s executive producer, Bill Owens.

“Bill made sure they were accurate and fair,” Pelley said. “He was tough that way, but our parent company Paramount is trying to complete a merger. The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he had lost the independence that honest journalism requires.”

In this upcoming "60 Minutes" segment, they will strike back at Trump, by calling out his harsh measures against law firms that have been targeted by executive orders.

Trump and CBS got into this fight in the past weeks after Owens, who abruptly quit after 37 years, accused CBS executives of meddling in the program, and giving in to Trump amid his $20 billion lawsuit.

This began even before Trump came into power, the US president sued '60 Minutes' before his election win, and slammed the show for editing an interview with then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Trump alleged that the program modified Harris' clip to make her sound better.

The US president has been attacking some of the news outlets, calling them "fake news".

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, “The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena.”

