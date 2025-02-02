CBS has agreed to provide the unedited transcript of its interview with former US Vice President Kamla Harris to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after a lawsuit against the media outlet was pushed by US President Donald Trump. Harris had appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes” show for an interview before the 2024 US Presidential election.

Advertisment

Trump accused the network has unfairly edited some segments of the interview to manipulate Harris' portrayal in her favour. The US President has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the media outlet.

Also read: Trump releases video of US airstrike on IS targets in Somalia

Reports have emerged that Paramount, the parent company of CBS, is in discussion with Trump's legal team to settle the matter. The network announced on Friday (Jan 31) that Trump’s appointee as FCC chairman, Brendan Carr compelled the network to provide the transcript for an investigation by the commission.

Advertisment

The controversy

The lawsuit, filed on November 1, claimed CBS was engaged in partisan editing that amounted to unlawful voter interference. But, Trump has pursued the case even after the election and winning the race.

Also read: US President Trump unveils sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

Advertisment

The network has said that the team of "60 Minutes” resisted handing over the transcript and the camera footage due to the fear of unnecessary scrutiny of their editorial process.

CBS rejected Trump’s claims and called the lawsuit “completely without merit”.

The controversy over Harris' interview started after CBS aired two different responses of Harris on the same question. One response was aired on “Face the Nation” while the other was shown on "60 Minutes".

Donald Trump vs US media

Also read: Trump’s tariffs to hit Canada, Mexico and China: Why should Americans be worried?

The lawsuit against CBS is part of a broader battle between Trump with major US media outlets.

In December last year, ABC News settled a defamation case by Trump and agreed to pay $15 million to his presidential library.

On Friday (Jan 31), the Trump administration announced to institute a new “annual media rotation program” for its in-house press corps. The move will remove several major media outlets such as The New York Times and NBC News.

Also read: 'WILL FIND AND KILL YOU': Trump's stern warning as US conducts air strikes on IS targets in Somalia

The One America News Network will replace NBC News, Breitbart will be given the space held by National Public Radio and the New York Post has been offered the New York Times’ workspace, The Guardian reported. Politico's place will be taken by HuffPost.

(With inputs from agencies)