US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 2) shared a video of the first American airstrike on Islamic State targets in an African nation during his second term.

Advertisment

A day after announcing that he had ordered ‘precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia’, Trump shared the unverified footage on his Truth Social platform.

Also read | 'WILL FIND AND KILL YOU': Trump's stern warning as US conducts air strikes on IS targets in Somalia

Trump's stern warning

Advertisment

This comes after the United States military on Saturday (Feb 1) conducted air strikes on Islamic State group targets in Somalia.

Trump on Truth Social had posted, “This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

Advertisment

Trump, however, did not share the identity of the ISIS planner, nor did he confirm whether that person was killed in the strike.

Also read | UK to become first country to ban AI tools creating child sexual abuse images. What all does it include?

Strikes carried out in northern region of Somalia

The strikes were carried out in a northern region of Somalia, where the Puntland Security Forces (PSF) have been carrying out operations against ISIL since December. The armed group is said to have established a presence in the Golis Mountains.

“Recent air strikes have led to the neutralisation of key figures within ISIS, marking a significant advancement as we progress into the second phase of our operation,” the regional government said on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)