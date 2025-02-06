The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the uncut version of an interview of CBS "60 minutes" with the former US vice president Kamala Harris on Wednesday (Feb 5). FCC demanded the "unedited" version of the interview from the network after US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against it for editing the interview to show a specific version of Harris before the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisment

Also read: Kamala Harris interview debacle: Demand grows for full transcript as CBS accused of 'deceptive editing'

The full interview showed that Harris had given a detailed answer to a question regarding the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but only 28 seconds of the response was aired. The first 21 seconds were shown in the preview of the "Face of Nation" and the remaining seven seconds were broadcast on the "60 minutes".

When the correspondent Bill Whitaker of the network asked what the US could do to stop the Israel-Hamas war from spinning out of control, Harris gave a 140-word answer as per the uncut version.

Advertisment

“Well, let’s start with October 7th. Because obviously, what we do now must be in the context of what has happened. And as I reflect on a year ago, and that 1,200 people were massacred, young people at a festival, at a music festival, 250 hostages were taken, including Americans, women were brutally raped,” Harris began her response.

Also read: 'Hypocrite': Kamala Harris spotted shopping with husband, carrying plastic bags after supporting ban

Advertisment

“And as I said then, I maintain Israel has a right to defend itself. We would. And how it does so matters. And as we fast forward to what we have seen in the ensuing weeks and months, far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And we know that, and I think most agree, this war has to end. And that has to be our number one imperative, and that has been our number one imperative. How can we get this war to end?” she further added.

Also read: Is Kamala Harris getting divorce? Ex-US VP calls husband 'dead weight' and blames him for election loss: Report

But the version that was broadcast had only a 56-word response.

"Twelve hundred people were massacred, and 250 hostages were taken, including Americans. Women were brutally raped. And as I said then, I maintain Israel has a right to defend itself. We would. And how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. This war has to end,” Harris said in the uncut version.

Also read: Watch: Kamala Harris under fire for Pledge of Allegiance slip-up; JD Vance caught laughing

Donald Trump sued CBS after the interview was aired claiming that "60 minutes" edited the interview to interefere in the presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies)