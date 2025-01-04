US Vice President Kamala Harris, during one of her final duties before leaving office, appeared to falter while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the opening session of the 119th Congress.

While presiding over the swearing-in ceremony, Harris was heard saying, “I pledge allegiance, to the United States,” but omitted the phrase “to the flag.” The official wording of the Pledge of Allegiance is: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The incident, caught on camera, quickly drew attention on social media. Conservative commentator Collin Rugg reacted, saying, “JUST IN: Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators. This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president.”

Chester Tam, a former aide to Donald Trump’s campaign, posted on X, “Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t even know the Pledge of Allegiance. This is absolutely pathetic. Listen as she tries to recite it and completely messes it up. America dodged a bullet.”

Social media users were quick to make fun of Harris. One user commented, “HOLY SH!T Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge Of Allegiance." Another added, “Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance. This might be her most embarrassing moment yet.”

In a separate video widely shared online, Ohio Senator and incoming Vice President JD Vance was seen standing a few feet away from Harris as she administered the oath of office. Vance appeared to be laughing quietly and speaking with Republican colleagues. Donald Trump Jr. shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), accompanied by three laughing emojis.

(With inputs from agencies)