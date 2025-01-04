Devastated family members and friends of the ill-fated 14 victims of the tragic truck-ramming attack in New Orleans have shared their memories with media, although the authorities are yet to release their names in public. So far, 14 victims have been identified by family members; however, a government official had earlier announced 15 deaths. Here are the details of the victims that were identified by their family members or close friends.

Details of the victims

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux: The 18-year-old was on the Bourbon Street when the “giant Ford F150 just came barreling down the road.” Her friend Zion Parsons was quoted as saying by CNN that she would “cheer” people up if they were sad. Parsons said the truck barely missed her but happened to get her.



Kareem Badawi: The 23-year-old last shared New Year greetings with his father Belal Badawi. "Happy New Year baba," wrote Badawi to his father. He was a freshman at the University of Alabama. According to a statement released by his family, "He was incredibly smart and dedicated to his studies, always pushing himself to be the best."



Edward Pettifer: The 31-year-old British citizen was identified by London's Metropolitan Police. In a statement released by his family, Pettifer was referred to as "a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many."



Matthew Tenedorio: His death was confirmed by his parents - Louis and Cathy Tenedorio. He worked as a fibre optics and video professional. Cathy described her son as the "life of the room" and said she would miss “everything” about him, “His beautiful face, laugh. 'I love you mom.' You know he was just a wonderful son."



Elliot Wilkinson: The 40-year-old was having a hard time battling depression after having faced homelessness and mental illness. His brother Cecil Wilkinson told the media that Elliot was trying his best to become a good father to his daughter. "Even if he didn't have a shirt to put on to give you off his back, he'd still find something to give you to put on your back," Cecil was quoted as saying by ABC News.



Brandon Taylor: His name was confirmed by the Orleans Parish coroner. His fiancée confirmed his demise in a Facebook post, saying her life would never be the same. “I’m devastated and this was such a tragedy,” she said. “In a moment it was all changed. I need prayer. This tragedy is absolutely heartbreaking and I feel absolutely broken.”



Terrence ‘Terry’ Kennedy: “My brother Terry Is Gone,” announced Jacqueline Kennedy on Facebook, after realising her brother had become a victim of the tragic attack on Bourbon Street. “He told me he was on Bourbon Street, and we wished each other a happy new year. We told each other we loved each other,” she was quoted as saying by CNN. “I said, ‘Terry, be careful out there,’ and he said, ‘You know me, I’m going to be alright.’”



Nicole Perez: The mother of a five-year-old son left an unsettling void forever. The 27-year-old was last seen by her family during dinner on New Year's Eve. "We were talking and laughing … She was so happy always," said her mother Martha Perez. She said they didn't know how to break the news to the young kid. "We don't know how to tell him, it's heartbreaking," said Nicole's sister Jessica Carvajal.



Billy DiMaio: New York-based account executive Billy DiMaio was described as a “true asset” by Media company Audacy. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Billy DiMaio,” the company said. DiMaio was a 2022 graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, the school said in a release.



Hubert Gauthreaux: Archbishop Shaw High School officials announced the death of the 21-year-old. “It is with great sorrow that we share that alum Hubert Gauthreaux, Class of 2021, was tragically killed in the senseless act of violence,” the school announced in a Facebook post.



Reggie Hunter: Hunter is survived by his 11-year-old and a 1-year-old. His cousin Shirell Robinson Jackson said in a statement that he loved kids and loved his family.

Tiger Bech and Drew Dauphin are the other two victims who their relatives or friends have identified.

(With inputs from agencies)