The suspect in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion incident was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had written a 'manifesto' detailing a conspiracy theory regarding Chinese drones, the US investigators have said. Matthew Livelsberger carried out the explosion outside the Trump International Hotel on January 1. Authorities said Livelsberger, a decorated US Army Special Forces soldier, left behind two suicide notes in his phone explaining his actions.

Conspiracy theory about 'China drones'

New York Post reported citing authorities that the soldier in his manifesto accused the US government of collaborating with China to develop dangerous drones.

In his notes, the suspect wrote that these drones are "the most dangerous threat to national security" because they had “gravity manipulation technology, making them hard to detect.”

‘Not a terror attack but a wake-up call for Americans’

The suspect in his notes also mentioned the motive behind the explosion.

Livelsberger wrote his act was not a “terror attack” but an attempt to "cleanse" his mind of the emotional burden.

He also termed the explosion as a “wake-up call” for fellow Americans.

“Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives,” the soldier wrote.

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call."

Livelsberger further added that he carried the emotional weight of losing fellow soldiers during their military service and criticised “weak and feckless leadership” of the US.

“We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse,” the note read.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said the soldier had no animosity towards President-elect Donald Trump and was not connected to the deadly truck attack in New Orleans that left 14 dead. The agency added that the suspect also grappled with other family issues or personal grievances.

"Investigative steps have discovered, and information of the Army indicates, that he likely suffered from PTSD, and we're also aware that there were potential other family issues or personal grievances in his own life that may have been contributing factors," said Las Vegas FBI agent Spencer Evans.

(With inputs from agencies)