Donald Trump and Elon Musk are getting too close to each other. A New York Times report said the SpaceX CEO is living in a cottage a few hundred feet away from the US president-elect’s main Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The cottage Musk has rented is named Banyan and is on the grounds of Trump's Florida estate.

The NYT report, quoting sources, suggests that the cottage costs at least $2,000 per night.

Experts have been concerned about Musk's growing influence on Trump, as he has been part of some personnel meetings and has even attended talks with foreign leaders. Musk even helped tank a bipartisan spending bill in Congress.

The cottage Musk is staying in is one of many that have been used by others in Trump’s inner circle.

Vice President-elect JD Vance also stayed here during the transition period.

As per the NYT report, Musk moved into the cottage around Election Day and was residing here when Trump and others watched the results at Mar-a-Lago. He is also reported to have made meal requests at odd hours.

His physical proximity to Trump has led him to drop in anytime. This happened when the president-elect was having dinner with Musk’s rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Musk at Florida cottage

He is currently not at the cottage and is said to have left around Christmas and is expected to return in the New Year. Billing details and other financial transactions regarding the stay are not known, although what Musk ends up paying might depend on Trump.

The president-elect has been quite vocal about his bromance with Musk. In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump appeared to have asked Musk about his return to Mar-a-Lago, adding that Bill Gates also wants to visit the estate.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!” Trump wrote, signing it "DJT."

X evidently refers to Musk's son X Æ A-Xii who was at the Florida estate on Thanksgiving as well.

Musk and Trump campaign

Musk spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars on Trump's campaign in the final months and even attended his rallies. He has reportedly been wielding power when it comes to choosing people for senior administration jobs, with his employees being part of interviews at the Trump transition headquarters in West Palm Beach.