Wildfires’ wrath forces thousands to flee in ravaged southern Europe 

Tearing through Spanish and Greek countryside, raging wildfires have devastated several parts of southern Europe. The wildfires have forced around 1,000 people to flee their homes in Sardinia.

Describing the wildfires as a 'disaster without precedence', the local government of Italian island Sardinia has declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Christian Solinas, president, Sardinia region, said, "It is still not possible to estimate the damages caused by the fires that are still ongoing in the Oristano area."

Solinas added, "Vegetation destroyed, businesses and homes burnt and animals killed."

Providing an update on Tuesday, regional spokesman Ignazio Artissu told CNN, around 20,000 hectares of area has been burnt till now. The officials are still assessing the damage.

Although most of the fires have been put out, authorities are now focusing on taking the immediate steps to ensure fire doesn't start again, Artissu added.

The region has pressed into action around 20 aircrafts and 7,500 people to fight the wildfires recently.

France and Greece have also supported the neighboring Italy by deploying four planes to provide assistance in putting out the flames.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said his government was monitoring the situation closely and expressed "full solidarity with the population that is working non-stop in the rescue interventions."

(With inputs from agencies)