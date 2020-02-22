WHO steps up battle against deadly coronavirus, appoints six special envoys



The World Health Organisation has stepped up its battle against the deadly coronavirus by appointing six special envoys in different parts of the world.

The move comes as more than a thousand people have been infected outside China.

Meanwhile, WHO director-general said that he was concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small.

Cases with no clear link include those with no travel history to China or contact with a confirmed case, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

According to reports, the disease remained mild in 80% of coronavirus patients, and was severe or critical in 20% of patients, he said. In 2% of reported cases, the virus was fatal.

We are appointing 6 special envoys on #COVID19 to provide strategic advice & high-level political advocacy & engagement:



Prof Dr Maha El Rabbat

Dr @davidnabarro

Dr @JNkengasong

Dr Mirta Roses

Dr Shin Young-soo

Prof Samba O. Sowhttps://t.co/qdeKiy1DOZ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 21, 2020 ×

"Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems," he said. "We have also published a strategic preparedness and response plan, with a call for $675 million to support countries, especially those which are most vulnerable."

(With inputs from Reuters)