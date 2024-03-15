Who is Mohammad Mustafa, the new prime minister of Palestinian Authority

Mohammad Mustafa, a leading business figure, was appointed as the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday (Mar 14). His appointment comes amid mounting international pressure calling for the overhaul and revitalisation of the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Who is Mohammad Mustafa?

Mustafa is an ally of President Mahmoud Abbas. He replaces former Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who, along with his government, resigned in February to pave the way for a unity cabinet.

Mustafa is a US-educated economist with a PhD in Business Administration and Economics from George Washington University. He has worked at the World Bank in Washington and has been in charge of Palestinian telecoms company Paltel and, more recently, the PA's public Palestine Investment Fund (PIF).

He is a member of the executive committee of the Abbas-led Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which recognised Israel at the start of the peace process in 1993, hoping to establish a Palestinian state in territories captured by Israel in a 1967 war - the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

As per Reuters, more than a decade ago, after a previous conflict, he helped organise the reconstruction of Gaza.

Back then, from 2013 to 2014, he served as a deputy prime minister responsible for economic affairs. He was assigned to reform the Palestinian Authority institutions and lead the relief and rebuilding of the area after five months of war.

The responsibilities Mustafa faces

Mustafa, as reported by the state-run WAFA news, has been appointed with a mandate to help reform the PA and lead the relief and rebuilding of the Gaza Strip.

He faces a huge task that includes both management and diplomacy, as the crisis in Gaza escalates every day.

Previously, as quoted by Reuters, he expressed hope that Gaza's borders would be opened and a reconstruction conference would convene. On his plans for Gaza, he said he would continue to focus on humanitarian efforts in the short and medium term.

In response to a question about the future role of Hamas, Mustafa stressed that the "best way forward is to be as inclusive as possible" and expressed his wish for Palestinian unity centred on the PLO agenda.