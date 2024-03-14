UN report finds Israel's killing of journalist in Lebanon a clear violation of international law

In a tragic incident last year, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in Lebanon when an Israeli tank fired two 120 mm rounds at a group of journalists. This, a UN investigation has now revealed, violated international law.

A clear violation

The investigation, conducted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), concluded that the Israeli Merkava tank targeted "clearly identifiable journalists" without any exchange of fire along the border between Israel and Lebanon for over 40 minutes before the incident.

"The firing at civilians, in this instance clearly identifiable journalists, constitutes a violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006) and international law," states the UNIFIL report dated Feb 27.

Reuters, which has been privy to the UNIFIL report, further quotes it as saying: "It is assessed that there was no exchange of fire across the Blue Line at the time of the incident. The reason for the strikes on the journalists is not known."

The tank rounds which killed Issam Abdallah also injured six other journalists present at the scene.

IDF refutes charges

Responding to questions about the UNIFIL report, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Nir Dinar said that the IDF had retaliated against an attack by Hezbollah near Hanita on Oct 13.

"The IDF deplores any injury to uninvolved parties, and does not deliberately shoot at civilians, including journalists," Dinar emphasised.

"The IDF considers the freedom of the press to be of utmost importance while clarifying that being in a war zone is dangerous." He also said that the General Staff's Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism, which reviews exceptional events and decides whether a case warrants a criminal investigation, will continue to examine the incident.

However, Dinar emphasised that the IDF does not intentionally target civilians, including journalists, and considers press freedom paramount.

Reuters calls for action

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni has called for an explanation from Israel and hold those responsible accountable.

The UNIFIL report, as per Reuters citing two sources in the know, was submitted to the United Nations on Feb. 28, and has been shared with the Lebanese and Israeli militaries.

"(The) IDF should conduct an investigation into the incident and a full review of their procedures at the time to avoid a recurrence," it recommends.

"The IDF should share their investigation's findings with UNIFIL."