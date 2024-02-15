2023 deadliest year for journalists: 99 killed, 77 of them in Israel-Hamas War

Last year 99 journalists were killed, a majority of them — 77, in the Israel-Hamas war. This, as per the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) makes the last 12 months the deadliest for media in almost a decade.

Highest toll

As per the organisation, this is the highest toll since 2015, an approximate 44 per cent increase on the previous year's (2022) figures.

The CPJ, as cited by the news agency AFP, said that if not for the conflict in the Middle East, the killing of reporters would have dropped globally year-on-year.

Also read | Israel army claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in Lebanon strike

"In December 2023, CPJ reported that more journalists were killed in the first three months of the Israel-Gaza war than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year," it said in a statement.

CPJ said that of the 77 journalists killed during the Israel-Hamas war, a vast majority — 72 of them — were Palestinians. Of the remaining five, three were Lebanese and two were Israelis.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war | Israeli special forces enter largest functioning hospital in Gaza Bearing witness on the frontlines

In a statement, CPJ chief executive Jodie Ginsberg remarked that "Journalists in Gaza are bearing witness on the frontlines."

"The immense loss suffered by Palestinian journalists in this war will have long-term impacts for journalism not just in the Palestinian territories but for the region and beyond."

"Every journalist killed is a further blow to our understanding of the world," she added.

Also read | Putin says he prefers Joe Biden's presidency over Trump in White House

While CPJ figures put the number of Journalists killed in the Gaza conflict at 77, as per data released on February 7th by the New York-based press freedom organisation, the death toll has risen to 85.

CPJ previously labelled the deaths "persecution" of journalists by Israeli forces. It is reportedly investigating the deaths of a dozen journalists killed during the Gaza war, looking into whether their deaths constitute a "war crime" — if they were deliberately killed by Israeli forces.