/Who is Claudio Nevez Valenti? All we know about Brown University shooting suspect found dead in Salem

Brown University shooting suspect has been identified as Claudio Nevez Valenti, a 48-year-old Brown University student. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (Dec 18) night, authorities also tied him to another murder that shocked the US recently: the killing of Nuno Loureiro, a renowned MIT professor, in his home. Here's all we know about the alleged shooter.

Who was Claudio Nevez Valenti?

Claudio Nevez Valenti, according to officials, was a former student at the Ivy League university, where he carried out the shooting on December 13, 2025. The alleged shooter was from Portugal and had obtained permanent US residency in 2017. His last known address was in Miami, they said.

Valenti was an enrolled student at Brown University from the fall of 2000 to spring 2001, revealed the University's president Christina Paxson. "He was studying for a PhD in physics," at the time, she said.

According to her, during his time at the university, Valenti frequently visited the building where the attack occurred. However, she noted that he has "no current active affiliation" with the university.

Neves Valente was born in Portugal and obtained permanent US residency in 2017

He was wanted in connection with the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others. Investigators also believe he was linked to the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor earlier this week. The MIT victim was also from Portugal, a detail authorities noted as part of the ongoing investigation.

How was he identified?

Speaking to reporters, police said the breakthrough came through what they described as "good old-fashioned police work." Investigators followed up on public tips that led them to a car rental location in Massachusetts. Surveillance video helped identify a vehicle connected to the suspect, which was then traced to a rental company. That trail ultimately led police to Valenti’s identity.