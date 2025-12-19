Investigators on Thursday (Dec 18) said that they believe the man behind last week's deadly mass shooting at Brown University may also be responsible for the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor. This links two high-profile crimes that have rattled academic communities across New England. Police have identified the suspect as Claudio Nevez Valenti, a 48-year-old Brown University student from Portugal. Valenti was wanted in connection with the Brown shooting that left two students dead and nine others injured. Authorities say he was found dead Thursday night in New Hampshire from what they described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Who is Claudio Nevez Valenti? All we know about Brown University shooting suspect found dead in Salem

Valenti behind campus shooting and MIT professor's murder

In a major development, law enforcement officials now say Valenti is also believed to be connected to the murder of Nuno Loureiro, a prominent MIT physicist who was shot in his home earlier this week. Loureiro, 47, was also from Portugal, a coincidence investigators have flagged as potentially significant. Earlier this week, on Tuesday (Dec 16), Rhode Island police investigating the Brown University shooting had said the two cases were unrelated.

Loureiro, a celebrated fusion scientist, was found critically wounded at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, after police responded to reports of a shooting late Monday (Dec 15) night. He was rushed to the hospital but died the following morning.

Who was Nuno Loureiro?

MIT confirmed Loureiro’s death in a statement, calling him a "lauded theoretical physicist and fusion scientist." He served as director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Centre and joined the MIT faculty in 2016. His research focused on complex problems in plasma physics, with applications ranging from fusion energy to astrophysics.