Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Brown University shooting suspect Claudio Nevez Valenti murdered MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, officials reveal

Brown University shooting suspect Claudio Nevez Valenti murdered MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, officials reveal

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 09:10 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 09:48 IST
Brown University shooting suspect Claudio Nevez Valenti murdered MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, officials reveal

Brown shooting suspect (L), Nuno Loureiro (R) Photograph: (Combination created using images from X)

Story highlights

Police believe Brown University shooting suspect Claudio Nevez Valenti also killed MIT professor Nuno Loureiro. Both men were from Portugal. Valenti, linked to the campus attack that killed two students, was found dead in New Hampshire from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators on Thursday (Dec 18) said that they believe the man behind last week's deadly mass shooting at Brown University may also be responsible for the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor. This links two high-profile crimes that have rattled academic communities across New England. Police have identified the suspect as Claudio Nevez Valenti, a 48-year-old Brown University student from Portugal. Valenti was wanted in connection with the Brown shooting that left two students dead and nine others injured. Authorities say he was found dead Thursday night in New Hampshire from what they described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also read | Who is Claudio Nevez Valenti? All we know about Brown University shooting suspect found dead in Salem

Valenti behind campus shooting and MIT professor's murder

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a major development, law enforcement officials now say Valenti is also believed to be connected to the murder of Nuno Loureiro, a prominent MIT physicist who was shot in his home earlier this week. Loureiro, 47, was also from Portugal, a coincidence investigators have flagged as potentially significant. Earlier this week, on Tuesday (Dec 16), Rhode Island police investigating the Brown University shooting had said the two cases were unrelated.

Loureiro, a celebrated fusion scientist, was found critically wounded at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, after police responded to reports of a shooting late Monday (Dec 15) night. He was rushed to the hospital but died the following morning.

Also read | Brown University shooting: Gunman identified, found dead after days-long manhunt

Trending Stories

Who was Nuno Loureiro?

MIT confirmed Loureiro’s death in a statement, calling him a "lauded theoretical physicist and fusion scientist." He served as director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Centre and joined the MIT faculty in 2016. His research focused on complex problems in plasma physics, with applications ranging from fusion energy to astrophysics.

Authorities confirmed that both the gunman and the MIT professor attended the same academic programme in Portugal from 1995 to 2000.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics