/Brown University shooting: Gunman identified, found dead after days-long manhunt

The man believed to be behind last week's mass shooting at Brown University was found dead late Thursday (Dec 18) night in New Hampshire, bringing a grim end to a days-long manhunt that had rattled campuses across New England. At a press conference, authorities identified the shooting suspect as 48-year-old Claudio Nevice Valenti, a Brown University student from Portugal. He was wanted in connection with the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others.

Valenti behind MIT professor killing

In a shocking twist, investigators revealed that they believe the alleged Brown University shooter was also linked to another homicide, the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, Nuno Loureiro, earlier this week. The MIT victim was also from Portugal, a detail authorities noted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Loureiro, a prominent MIT physicist, was shot in his home earlier this week. He was found critically wounded at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, after police responded to reports of a shooting late Monday (Dec 15) night. He was rushed to the hospital but died the following morning.

How did the Brown shooting suspect die?

The suspect's body was discovered inside a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire. Investigators believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials said they had swarmed the Salem storage facility earlier Thursday evening as they closed in on the suspect. A short time later, they discovered his body inside one of the units.