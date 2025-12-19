/Brown University shooting: Gunman identified, found dead after days-long manhunt

The man believed to be behind last week's mass shooting at Brown University was found dead late Thursday (Dec 18) night in New Hampshire, bringing a grim end to a days-long manhunt that had rattled campuses across New England. At a press conference, authorities identified the shooting suspect as 48-year-old Claudio Nevice Valenti, a Brown University student from Portugal. He was wanted in connection with the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others.
Valenti behind MIT professor killing
In a shocking twist, investigators revealed that they believe the alleged Brown University shooter was also linked to another homicide, the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, Nuno Loureiro, earlier this week. The MIT victim was also from Portugal, a detail authorities noted as part of the ongoing investigation.
Loureiro, a prominent MIT physicist, was shot in his home earlier this week. He was found critically wounded at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, after police responded to reports of a shooting late Monday (Dec 15) night. He was rushed to the hospital but died the following morning.
How did the Brown shooting suspect die?
The suspect's body was discovered inside a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire. Investigators believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials said they had swarmed the Salem storage facility earlier Thursday evening as they closed in on the suspect. A short time later, they discovered his body inside one of the units.
Speaking to reporters, police said the breakthrough came through what they described as "good old-fashioned police work." Investigators followed up on public tips that led them to a car rental location in Massachusetts. Surveillance video helped identify a vehicle connected to the suspect, which was then traced to a rental company. That trail ultimately led police to Valenti’s identity.