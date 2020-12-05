WHO Chief Tedros to take COVID-19 vaccine on camera

The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he will be 'happy' to take a shot of the approved COVID-19 vaccine in front of the cameras, after the US President-elect Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and many others volunteered for the same.

"I would be happy to do the same thing. I would be happy to do it," he told reporters while talking about the decision taken by Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. "I need to make sure it's my turn. I don't want to take anybody's vaccine," he added.

He also took the opportunity to appreciate the decision taken by the former Presidents and President-elect to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine. "It's a good idea... I think it's very good that they already have shown their commitment. They can influence," he said. "They are influencers."

The statements came after the UK approved usage of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for the general public, making it the first country to do so.

Former US President and Biden's aid, Barack Obama, had assured that he would be willing to a shot of the vaccine if it is approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House infectious disease expert. "If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I'm going to take it," he had said in an interview. "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting Covid."

George W. Bush's chief of staff, too, had issued a statement on similar lines, saying "First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, president Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera."

The US is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine very soon. However, the President-elect Joe Biden has said the vaccine won't be made "mandatory" but he would do everything in his "powers as president" to encourage people to do the "right thing".