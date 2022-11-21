'Where are the women?': YouTuber posts before & after pictures of Twitter amid Musk's takeover. Take a look!

It's been a few weeks since the world's richest man Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform, Twitter for $44 billion deal.

Since then things at Twitter don't look friendly at all. It all started when Musk soon after his takeover fired three top seniors including the CEO and CFO. Later a sudden announcement of abruptly laying off 50 per cent of the workforce was made official.

This doesn't stop here. Hundreds of employees made their exit after receiving an 'ultimatum' from the new Twitter owner, to either work for hours or leave. Many chose the option to leave.

Recently a YouTuber named Lauren Chen posted a before and after picture of Twitter staff after Musk's takeover which certainly showed fewer female employees. Scroll to look at the picture:

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022 ×

The first picture depicts a healthy, equal workforce of the microblogging platform. While on the other hand the other depicts gender inequality with only a few women in comparison to men in the team under Musk's leadership.

Where are the women? How do you expect to do coding without them? — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 19, 2022 ×

Netizens criticised the billionaire. One user wrote, "So the women didn’t want to work hard? Not a good look."

Omg he removed all the women! 😳 — In Smith We Trust™ 🌊🇵🇭🇺🇲🇺🇦🇪🇺🌻 (@Frida_Kahlua) November 21, 2022 ×

Another user replied to Chen's comment saying, "The blatant misogyny in these replies is why women in tech (and everywhere, honestly) still have such a hard road to walk in 2022

Women can absolutely code and excel in any tech field, they’re just dissuaded at every turn by territorial, insecure, mediocre men."

Not even 1 (single) black man there ! — Litsani Choukran (@LitsaniChoukran) November 19, 2022 ×

One user commented, "I don’t understand this narrative at all. Why would you not post anything negative about Zuckerberg laying off 10k+ people but keep attacking Musk demanding for better?"

one user sarcastically in the comment section wrote, "Women had enough sense to leave the company with severance."

However, the new Twitter chief also posted the same picture, as on left but mentioned it to be an "HQ code review."

Just leaving Twitter HQ code review pic.twitter.com/pYcXRTJm14 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022 ×

People even compared Musk's team with that former president Trump's administration which also had few women in roles.

Twitter's fate remains in doubt as new problems arrive. Musk's decisions are unpredictable, one can only wait.

(With inputs from agencies)