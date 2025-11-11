/What's next for America? As Dems join hands with Republicans to end govt shutdown, here's what to expect

After weeks of government shutdown, several Senate Democrats voted with Republicans on Monday (Nov 10) to reopen the federal government. The Democrats did so without getting what their party has demanded in return for votes - a guarantee of an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. The demand was expected to help millions of people in the US afford insurance.

When will the House vote?

The House is expected to vote on the passed bill in the Senate on Wednesday (Nov 12). This was as per the notice from Majority Whip Tom Emmer. “Members are advised that first votes may occur as early as 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and multiple vote series are expected,” the notice said.

The passed deal, which US President Donald Trump is expected to sign first, would bring the critical services like federal food aid, as well as pay for hundreds of thousands of federal workers, back on track.

What to expect next?

From here, all the attention will shift to House Speaker Mike Johnson and members of the House. Johnson would need Trump's help to pass the bill. Trump, in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, was asked if he would approve the deal, and he said he "would do so".