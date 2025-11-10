Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell and others involved in altering 2020 US election result
US President Donald Trump pardoned Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, John Eastman, Mark Meadows and others who were charged with attempting to interfere with the 2020 US election results, the White House announced late Sunday (Nov 9). The list of 77 people was pardoned, who were allegedly involved in the plan to arrange an alternate slate of electors and “expose voting fraud” in the elections. The pardon was signed by Trump on Friday (Nov 7).
The high-profile individuals were charged in Georgia over a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.
(more details to follow)