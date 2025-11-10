/'Why should I be afraid of Donald Trump?', asks Ukrainian President Zelensky, warns Russia could open another front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed claims that his relationship with the US president was volatile, insisting he is not “afraid” of him. In an interview with The Guardian, he also rejected reports that, during a White House meeting in October, Trump had “tossed maps aside”. “He didn’t throw anything. I am sure,” he said.

He described their exchanges as “normal, businesslike and constructive”, rejecting any suggestion of hostility.

Zelensky stresses mutual respect with US

His remarks contrast sharply with what the world saw during a testy Oval Office exchange, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance lectured him on the need for Ukraine to be grateful for the aid received in its war against Russia.

In the interview, Zelensky said that while “everyone in the world is afraid of Trump”, he is not.

“We are not enemies with America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid?”

Zelensky highlighted the need for mutual respect between the two countries. “Trump was elected by his people. We have to respect the choice made by the American people, just as I am elected by my people,” he told the British newspaper.

‘King Charles quietly helping strengthen Ukraine–US relations’

Zelensky revealed that King Charles III has been quietly helping to strengthen Kyiv’s relationship with Washington. After the turbulent Oval Office encounter, the British king reportedly sent “important signals” to Trump that encouraged stronger US support for Ukraine.

Calling Charles “very supportive”, Zelensky said Trump “respected the king and considered him to be very important.”

Power went off twice during the interview with Zelensky

Interestingly, the interview took place amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine. During the conversation, held as electricity disruptions hit the country due to Russian strikes on the national grid, power went off twice.

“These are our living conditions,” Zelensky told the interviewer, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering “terrorist attacks” on civilian infrastructure aimed at “creating tension within our society.”

Ukraine seeks US Patriot air defence systems

In the interview, Zelensky said Ukraine continues to seek Patriot air defence systems from the US, as well as wider Western assistance.

“It’s never enough. It’s enough when the war ends,” he said when asked whether Europe and the UK were doing enough.

Welcoming future troop pledges from Britain and France, he said pushing for immediate deployment could endanger vital support: “Leaders are afraid of their societies. They don’t want to be involved in the war.”

Russia has intensified attacks, could open second front in Europe, warns Zelensky

Russian forces have intensified assaults in Donetsk province, Zelensky said, deploying 170,000 men around Pokrovsk. He added that Russia had suffered heavy losses—“25,000 soldiers killed and wounded in October”—showing the offensive had failed.

Russia, he warned, is conducting a “hybrid war” against Europe and could open a “second front” elsewhere. “He can do both at the same time.”

In what appeared to be a veiled caution to Trump, he said befriending Russia “is not a solution for America.”

Reflecting on nearly four years of war, Zelensky said, “I just love Ukraine … It’s hard right now because of the war. But I want to be here"