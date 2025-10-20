/Trump-Zelensky meeting reportedly erupts into 'shouting match' as POTUS reconnects with Putin

Another meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly ended in chaos, with both leaders shouting at each other during a heated exchange at the White House on Friday (Oct 17). The meeting, which Zelensky hoped would secure long-range Tomahawk missiles, instead turned into what one report described as "a shouting match," with "cursing all the time." According to the Financial Times, Trump was pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart to accept Russia’s terms for a ceasefire, allegedly warning that President Vladimir Putin would “destroy” Ukraine if he refused.

History repeats itself

As per reports, the latest Trump-Zelensky confrontation mirrored the Ukrainian President's earlier Oval Office visit in February, when Vice President JD Vance scolded him for not expressing enough gratitude for US support in the war. At that meeting, Zelensky was also accused of being "disrespectful" for not wearing a suit, and was reportedly rushed out of the building after the exchange.

This time, Trump went further, demanding that Ukraine surrender the entire Donbas region to Russia, sources said. European officials told FT that Trump appeared to echo Putin’s rhetoric almost "verbatim," repeatedly insisting that "If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you."

According to one European official, "Zelensky was very negative" after the meeting, and EU diplomats were left "not optimistic but pragmatic" about what to do next.

What caused Trump to blow up at Zelensky?

The blowup reportedly came shortly after Trump spoke by phone with Putin. On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote that Putin had congratulated him on his "Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East," and suggested that "Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine".