/‘Not yes, not no’: Zelensky reveals Trump said Ukrainian request for Tomahawk missiles doesn't aling with 'America’s interests'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an interview on Friday (Oct 17) said that US President Donald Trump refused to approve Kyiv’s request for long-range Tomahawk missiles, dealing a setback to Ukraine’s push for stronger Western firepower in its war against Russia. Speaking on NBC’s "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker," Zelensky said Trump "didn't say 'no,' but for today, didn't say 'yes'," when asked about providing Tomahawks — US-made cruise missiles capable of striking targets more than 1,500 miles away.

Difficult with only Ukrainian power

Zelensky, who met with Trump earlier in the day on Friday, said, "It's very difficult just to operate only with Ukrainian drones. We need long-range Tomahawks, and United States has similar things".

He noted that Ukraine needs Tomahawks for "mixed" uses. "We need it for mixed — using like Russia uses it, it’s understandable how it works, so our teams work on it, I said, and I’m honest, it’s good that President Trump didn't say 'no,' but for today, didn't say 'yes'."

Why isn't Trump giving Ukraine Tomahawks?

Zelensky met with Trump at the White House earlier Friday. He told NBC that Trump argued the missile delivery would not align with “America’s interests,” though he did not elaborate on what that meant.

Trump later told reporters that sending Tomahawks is "not easy" and suggested that the US should instead focus on ending the war. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks,” he said, adding that he had urged both Russia and Ukraine to “stop where they are.”

The remarks came a day after Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders, according to both sides, agreed to hold another meeting in Budapest, following their August summit in Alaska.

Russian warning to the US

Russia has warned Washington against arming Ukraine with Tomahawks, which have a range of more than 1,500 miles (2,414.02 kilometres). Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, wrote on Telegram that "Trump said that if the Russian President doesn’t resolve the Ukrainian conflict, ‘it will end badly for him.’ He’s making this threat for the hundredth time, in short."

Labelling Trump "business peacemaker," he added that if the US President "is referring to Tomahawk missiles, then the phrase is incorrect. The delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone. And most of all, for Trump himself."