/Ukraine to get 25 Patriot systems, Tomahawks? Here’s what Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (Oct 20) said that his country is preparing to sign a contract with the United States for 25 Patriot air defence systems to help fend off escalating Russian aerial attacks. Zelensky also said that he would be ready to meet with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Hungary, if he is invited.

“In coordination with US agencies, we held talks with defense companies on air defense systems and are preparing a contract for 25 Patriots,” Zelensky told reporters following his talks with Trump and American weapons makers.

Describing the deal as “a very positive story – complex but long-term,” Zelensky noted that production backlogs remain an obstacle. “These are the 25 systems we need,” he said. “The request comes directly from our Air Force and air defense forces.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zelensky said that Ukraine is expecting the delivery of the systems over several years, depending the US decisions and production schedules.

“The White House can move us up in the queue if there is political will,” he said, adding that some European NATO members could help speed deliveries. He added that if allied coordination succeeds, Washington could also allow Ukraine to use US-owned systems stationed in Europe.

The Ukrainian president added that Kyiv may receive Tomahawk long-range missiles from European allies if a political decision is reached.

“European countries also have Tomahawks,” he said. “The issue is not only which weapons you have, but how you can use them.” He added that many EU leaders back the idea and plan to speak directly with Trump regarding it.