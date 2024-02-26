'What is a coup?': Brazil's Bolsonaro denies coup allegations during massive rally in São Paulo

Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, on Sunday (Feb 25th) flexed his political muscle, gathering thousands of supporters at São Paulo's iconic Paulista Avenue to demonstrate political strength amid investigations that many believe could land him in jail.

Hitting out at the election ban that has barred him from seeking office for eight years, Bolsonaro said, "We cannot accept that an authority can eliminate whoever it may be from the political scene unless it is for a fair reason."

Alleged coup attempt

Surrounded by a massive crowd of supporters, Bolsonaro denied allegations that he plotted a coup to stay in power after losing elections in October 2022.

"What is a coup?" he asked the rally.

"Tanks in the streets, weapons, conspiracy," he said, answering his own question, and added, "None of that happened in Brazil."

"We cannot accept that an authority can eliminate whoever it may be from the political scene unless it is for a fair reason," he stated.

Dressed in the green and yellow of the Brazil flag, the emancipated leader, as per Reuters, spoke for about 20 minutes, defending himself and reminiscing about his 2019-22 term.

68-year-old Bolsonaro, who has had his passport seized by police as he and his inner circle are investigated, reiterated he was being "persecuted".

"What I want is pacification. To erase the past and find a way for us to live in peace," he said.

Reacting to the massive rally held by Bolsonaro Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of Luiz Inácio, Lula da Silva's Workers' Party (PT) taking to X wrote, "one more threat from Bolsonaro to the institutions and a challenge to the judiciary, to which he is close to having to be held accountable."

Operation 'Hour of Truth'

Earlier this month, on February 8, Brazil investigators launched "Operation Tempus Veritatis," a Latin term which translates to "Hour of Truth." Under it, the police carried out dozens of search and seizure raids and even arrested several Bolsonaro allies.

Investigators allege that the ex-president used anti-democratic manoeuvres, including attempts to discredit Brazil's electronic voting system. This "disinformation" campaign they claim was meant to "legitimise a military intervention" if Bolsonaro lost.

The leader has also been accused of editing a draft presidential decree that would have declared a state of emergency in the nation, called for new elections and ordered the arrest of the head of Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.