Weeks before US election, Homeland Security identifies white supremacists and Russia as big threats

The US Department of Homeland Security has issued its first annual homeland threat assessment, and as per this report, white supremacist groups pose one of the biggest threat to the country.

As per this report, the white supremacist groups have conducted more lethal attacks in the country than any other domestic extremist movement.

"As Secretary, I am concerned about any form of violent extremism," wrote acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. "However, I am particularly concerned about white supremacist violent extremists who have been exceptionally lethal in their abhorrent, targeted attacks in recent years."

The report suggests that these group demonstrate a "longstanding intent" to attack the racial groups, minority communities, politicians who do not share the same views and the members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This report has come at a very important time — a month before the US elections that are scheduled on November 03. It also comes days after a controversy broke out when the US President Donald Trump asked the white supremacist group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during the first Presidential Debate. However, he later retracted his comments days later saying, "I condemn the KKK, I condemn all White supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys."

Russia still a threat

In the same report, the Homeland Security also stressed that Russia still remains a national threat. It also added that Putin-led administration is "likely primary covert influence actor and purveyor".

The report also hinted that Russia may be using online operations to interfere and manipualte the upcoming US elections to divide and destabilise the country.

In addition to this, China and Iran have also been identified as threats to the country's presidential elections. "The most long term strategic threat to Americans, the Homeland, and our way of life is the threat from China," Chad Wolf said.