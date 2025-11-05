/We have special relationship with India, grateful for the economic support: Sajith Premadasa

Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa has said that his country has a “special relationship” with India and that “has to be enhanced, has to be promoted and built upon”.The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, is on India visit, and earlier met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, he pointed that “India has been the single largest donor to the tune of 4.2 billion US dollars in providing support that has provided some relief (during the economic crisis) to the people of our country, so we are extremely grateful.”

On the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, under review, the top Sri Lankan politician spoke of “competitive advantages” and “quantifiable mutual benefits”,even as he sent a clear message to top Indian investors, that his country’s doors are open wider than ever. Full interview in which he spoke about 13th amendment, Trump’s tariffs, among other things:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India ties?

Sajith Premadasa: The India Sri Lanka relationship is a very important relationship, it’s a relationship, which has spanned across many decades. The historical cultural links bind us together, and it is our fervent and sincere belief that the future prosperity and progress of both our countries are inextricably linked. As such, we would always encourage and support better linkages and relationships spanning all sectors and ensure that this relationship results in both our countries achieving their national objectives, and this relationship results in truths and rich dividends for the people of both our countries.

Sidhant Sibal: India, Sri Lanka working on review of the FTA, what is your sense like?

Sajith Premadasa: Free trade agreements have already been signed and are in place. There is a necessity to move forward, we need to progress. Free trade agreements that are based on fundamentally sound principles will result in prosperity and growth that would be mutually beneficial. We should ensure that when we build upon the free trade agreement, that those agreements result in competitive advantages to both our countries and people. When those mutual benefits can be quantified and the quality benefits can be used to persuade the various stakeholders, I think we can progress in a speedy manner.



Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India’s support to your country during the economic crisis?

Sajith Premadasa: Sri Lanka went through triple tragedies, the Easter Sunday terrorist attack, the Covid health disaster, the bankruptcy situation due to ill-devised economic policies. When Sri Lanka was in trouble, when the people were in distress, India supported us, and India continues to support us. India has been the single largest donor to the tune of 4.2 billion US dollars in providing support that has provided some relief to the people of our country, so we are extremely grateful.I think we should base our relationship on authentic understanding of our own diversities in our countries, of our own national identities, and ensure that our roadmaps go hand in hand to bring about prosperity for the people, prosperity for the country, engage in constructive manner in all of the sectors, economic, political, social, educational, health, industrial. Ensure the connectivity is strengthened, and we will support that approach.



Sidhant Sibal: What's your sense on the security dimension. In the past, there have been concerns in Delhi over visits of research vessels, especially from China to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka introduced a moratorium as well. So what's your sense like if we have a potential government led by you in the future? What will be your message to New Delhi,

Sajith Premadasa: From our perspective, security is established through perpetuation of peace. We need to have peace building. We need to cooperate, and we must have a much broader definition of security. It is not just political, military security, it spans other sectors, economic security, social security. So we have a very broad definition of security. Within that broad definition, if all of the countries that have misunderstandings, that have differing opinions on a variety of global issues, regional issues, in the name of peace building, if one can cooperate, come to understandings, as I see it from recent events, we see that there has been some normalization of relations between India and China. So that is good. That is good for peace. But as far as Sri Lanka and India are concerned, we have a special relationship. That special relationship has to be enhanced, has to be promoted and built upon.But working with India as a special friend, but also working with others, ensures that the security interests of all are protected through peace, through peace building, through peacemaking. That's the approach that we will take.

Sidhant Sibal: What's your sense like when it comes to your country's relationship with China, your country's relationship with India. I know it's a tricky balancing act.

Sajith Premadasa:This word balance that comes about if we have these relations at a lower level. No, our relationship with all these countries is at a much higher level, common security, common prosperity, benefit for our peoples. So it's an overarching approach that we have that does not go into petty political issues. We should look at the common interests. Common interests are best served by peace building, by prevalence of peace and security that will result in economic growth, prosperity and prosperity for our people. So what is of utmost importance is to reduce suspicion, have mutual respect, mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, political independence and its political character.If countries work on those principles in their international state relations, the world would be a better place.

Sidhant Sibal: In terms of the 13th Amendment as the leader of the opposition, what's your sense like? What's your view like?

Sajith Premadasa: All I can tell you is our position. Our position has been as always, as mentioned in our manifestos, that we will implement the 13th Amendment.People expect the implementation, not just the north and east. It covers all nine provinces of our country. It has provided political, economic, and social empowerment through provincial governments, and we must ensure that the present law of the land is part of the supreme law of the land, and part of the Constitution is implemented. So there is no need to speculate about our position. We are crystal clear about the fact that we have to implement the 13th Amendment,and we have said so, and we have done so through our pronouncements, our declarations, our proclamations, interviews, and most importantly, through our social contract with the people. That's a political manifesto, and we will continue.



Sidhant Sibal: Where do you see your political future in a very evolving Sri Lankan politics? Last year's election was seen as a dramatic break from the past in many senses. Where do you see your future?

Sajith Premadasa: I always respect the people of the country, so it's in the hands of the people of our country. It is not where I determine. I cannot dictate terms. I'm a Democrat. I listen to the sentiments, to the wishes of the people, and I respect them, and I walk the talk. I abide by it.



Sidhant Sibal: There is a joint opposition protest that is being planned later this month in your country, but your party is perhaps not taking part in it, any reason, any specific reasons,

Sajith Premadasa: What happens in our country as far as governance and opposition politics is concerned, I don't think it's right for me to come to India and have discussions regarding those things, but all I can say is, as a proactive opposition, we have addressed the shortcomings of the present policies,policies that have been anti people, and of course, we will stand by the people and ensure that people's rights, human rights, in its broad definition, political, civic, economic, social, cultural, religious and all other rights are protected. It's very important that when we embark on programs, that those programs are done in a coherent manner. What's important is to have a common approach, a coherent strategy. And people want to see the viable alternative, and that viable alternative has to be formulated.It has to be coherent, and that ideology has to be accepted by the people, so at the end of the day, it's the wish of the people, and we will mobilize the forces, the People's forces, at the right time, to ensure that people's grievances are addressed. That the national policies are formulated to serve the interests of the people, rather than the political hierarchy, and we will work according to our own political strategies to achieve those ends.

Sidhant Sibal: We have a government which took charge last year. Do you think that the government has been able to fulfill the key mandate, key demand, key pledges, when it comes to the promises it made during the elections. Are you hopeful that you will be able to meet the money that needs to be returned to the international lenders by 2028, will that deadline be followed? Do you think so?

Sajith Premadasa: Well, I can say quite openly that there is a mismatch between declarations that were made and actions that are taking place. I will confine myself to that. 2028 is the year that brings us towards the decision day. That's when our foreign debt obligations have to be fulfilled on a mass scale, on a large scale. In order to do so, we have to have fast economic growth, better foreign exchange reserves, vast improvements in export led growth and export led income, ensure our remittances at a very high level. And most important of all, we need to have mass scale foreign direct investment. So in all of those aspects, we seem to not be achieving according to the requisite targets, and 2028 should not be a repetition of 2022. So we all have to unite as a country to ensure that that social debacle is not repeated, but it's very challenging. The path is full of obstacles, but with a determined approach, with the correct approach, with an authentic economic and development policy, we can achieve our objectives. Those challenges and obstacles are not insurmountable.

Sidhant Sibal: India can, of course, play an important role as a country that can do a lot of investment in your country. This plan of connectivity, not only in terms of the digital which has been announced, in terms of the financial connectivity, but the physical connectivity, land connectivity?Do you think this project can go forward?

Sajith Premadasa: It used to be that global politics was dominated by bipolarism. Now, we live in a multipolar world. In a multipolar world, all are interconnected, not mere interconnectedness. We are interconnected and interdependent. So these interdependencies should be thought of as opportunities, not as challenges, not as obstacles. We must remove ourselves from our parochial, old fashioned position. We have to think anew. We have to be innovative. We have to make sure that we go beyond the traditional framework and start working together so we broadly support connectivity in all its facets. Can be digital. Can be economic. It can be business, entrepreneurship, new technology, MSMEs, the micro, small and medium sized enterprises. Connectivity in the semiconductor business, electronics, where connectivity is very important for Sri Lanka, because we have to go to the next step of our industrialization process.

Sidhant Sibal: Do you have any sense why this region, the Indian subcontinent, has witnessed these protests which have toppled governments? What's your sense like as a leading politician, as a statesman of this region?

Sajith Premadasa: I think it's different from country to country. I think the economic disaster, coupled with pressures and distress that were put on people due to the consequences of terrorist bombing, Easter Sunday bombing, the corona covid crisis, all these came together and created a very, very propitious environment for dissenting opinions to come onto the streets. You had large queues for fuel, for bread, consume items, gas and various other items that are needed to fulfill basic human needs. So Sri Lanka's case, primarily, was predicated upon the economic situation. So it changes from country to country. I think in democracies, this should not be the case. Primarily this takes place because we don't have sound policy making structures and processes that give out positive policy results, because the democracy, the democratic nature and democracies have to be protected. It cannot be subjugated to mob violence or mob rule. However, if the very same democratic systems result in constraining the democratic space. If the youth are not given their proper right to voice their opinions in the democratic structures, then we will have a problem. So it's very important that the democratic structures are strengthened, strengthened to such an extent that we have sound policy making that results in good policies.



Sidhant Sibal: Are Trump's tariffs a worry for you?

Sajith Premadasa: Certainly, the reciprocal tariff efforts by the United States has created uncertainty, global uncertainty, uncertainty in the economic sectors and uncertainty in the business sectors. So Sri Lanka, for one, needs to approach, and needs to formulate an approach, to work with the US government to ensure that our tariff rates are further reduced. As you may know, a vast majority of our garment exports go to limited destinations, of which the United States is one, along with, the UK and the European Union.So we have a problem having not diversified our trade destinations. So we as a country should ensure that we promote a policy of export market diversification in terms of destinations are concerned, while at the same time working with the US administration and working in a constructive, progressive and productive manner to get the tariff rates that have been imposed, which I believe are 20% to a lower level.