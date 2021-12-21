We have every right to take action aimed to ensure security, says Putin on tensions with Ukraine

Amid tensions at the border with Ukraine, Russian President Putin said that US and NATO's missile systems including the hypersonic weapons were a "serious challenge" to the country's security.

"If our Western colleagues continue their aggressive course of action, we will take adequate military and technical actions in response," Putin said adding that Russia has "every right to do so".

Also Read in Pics: Rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine are growing closer to Russia

Ukraine has been warning that Russia has massed thousands of troops on its border with the intention of invading the country. The EU and the US have repeatedly been warning of "massive consequences" if Russia attacked Ukraine.

"We have every right to take actions aimed to ensure the security and sovereignty of Russia," Putin asserted even as the Russian president added that he had proposed negotiations with President Joe Biden.

Watch: Russia warns of advanced military action

Putin said increased tension in Europe was "their fault". The Russian president said with every step the situation has been "getting worse, worse, worse and degraded and degraded" referring to the situation at the border with Ukine.

"Today, we are in such a situation where we are forced to make a decision," Putin said. The Russian president said the buildup of NATO forces next to Russian borders was of "great concern" including "large-scale military drills".

"We are extremely worried about deploying the United States' global missile defence system near Russia," Putin said. In a document submitted to the US government and NATO last week, Putin's regime had asked the Biden administration not to induct former Soviet block countries into its military alliance.

Also Read in Pics: What will happen if Russian troops invade Ukraine?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky however has expressed frustration over NATO's reluctance to speed up its membership into the alliance. Zelensky said his country wants to become a NATO member by next year.

Amid tensions, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration would provide "additional defensive material" in case Russia decides to invade Ukraine which involves material "above and beyond" which is already being provided.

(With inputs from Agencies)