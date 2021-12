Rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine are growing closer to Russia

Here are some examples of how the two rebel-controlled areas, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, have grown closer to Russia since the conflict erupted in 2014.

Moscow has cultivated close ties with pro-Russian rebels controlling swathes of the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine but denies being a party to their seven-year war with Ukrainian government forces.

Russian passport

A Russian lawmaker said in July that Moscow had issued more than 600,000 Russian passports to Donbass residents since President Vladimir Putin signed an order in April 2019 allowing them to apply for citizenship under an expedited procedure.

The European Union at the time said the measure was an attack on Ukrainian sovereignty, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for more sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskiy in May described Moscow's initiative as a first step towards annexation of the region.

(Photograph:AFP)