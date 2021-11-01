We can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees, UK PM Johnson warns world leaders at COP26

As the COP26 kicked off in Glasgow on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that "anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable" unless a deal on climate change is struck.

"We can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees," Johnson said.

The British prime minister's keynote address at the UN climate summit comes as the summit in Rome concluded without any major announcement on Sunday.

"If the leaders fluff our lines or miss our cue generations as-yet-unborn will not forgive us", the British prime minister asserted, adding, "They will know that Glasgow was the historic turning point when history failed to turn."

UN chief Antonio Guterres who had said he was left "unfulfilled" after the Rome summit added that COP26 leaders must act to "save humanity".

Guterres said the world must keep the "goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming alive" while adding that "maximum ambition" was needed to make COP26 a success.

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves," the UN chief said.

Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had earlier decided not to attend the summit even as leaders from around the world including US President Biden gathered in Glasgow to push ahead with climate talks.

(With inputs from Agencies)