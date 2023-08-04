Water toxicity: 35-year-old Indiana woman dies after drinking too much water

It's always said to drink water, it not only keeps us hydrated but also keeps our face glowing. However as it is always said, too much of everything is dangerous. This is what happened with Ashely Summer, 35, an Indiana woman who died due to drinking too much water also known as water toxicity.

The incident occurred back in July during the weekend of the Fourth of July when her family was out at Lake Freeman near Monticello. Summer's family said that she was feeling dehydrated and couldn't drink much water. She was lightheaded and had a headache.

Is Water Toxicity a real thing?

Ashley's brother said that he recieved a call from his sister and said that she was a wreck and was not feeling well. He said, "Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day."

After making it home, Ashley passed out in her garage and was taken to hospital and never regained consciousness. Doctors informed her family that she died from water toxicity. Her family informed that Ashley was able to diagnose her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, and some of her long bone tissues.

Though it's rare, but is most likely to happen when someone drinks too much water really quickly. People at the most risk are who drink a lot of water and do not have enough sodium in their bodies.

Dr Froberg, a toxicologist said that though it s a rare occurrence, during the summertime or for someone who works out a lot, it's important to have a hydration plan.

Some of the symptoms of water toxicity are feeling unwell, muscle cramps, soreness, nausea and headaches.

"Making sure that you’re drinking things that have electrolytes and sodium and some potassium."

(With inputs from agencies)

