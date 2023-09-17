Watch: Video reveals how Kim Jong Un's limousine gets loaded into his armoured train

North Korean President Kim Jong Un, who was recently on a visit to Vladivostok, Russia, travelled along with his Maybach 62S limousine in his armoured train.



In the video, the difficult process of loading the limousine on the armoured train was revealed, which involved a skilled driver and a specially designed ramp.

The task appeared challenging with the slanted grade and tight fit which highlighted the unique transportation setup for the visits of the leader.

Kim Jong Un rides Putin's limousine

During his visit to Russia, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to check out his Russian-made limousine, offering the car' spacious back seat to his guest.



On Wednesday (September 13), Kim and Putin inspected the modern Vostochny Cosmodrome's space launch facilities in the Russian Far East before the summit, as per the state television footage.



As the two leaders indulged in casual conversation while strolling the main complex, they reached Putin's presidential Aurus limousine which was parked in the driveway. It was at that time that Russian president gestured Kim towards the vehicle, while the latter stood seemingly curious.



Kim was invited by Putin to climb into the back seat after which the Russian president walked around the car to slide in next to the North Korean leader.

North Korea's KCNA news agency on Thursday stated, "Putin showed his private car to Kim Jong Un before having a warm talk".



The Russian State Automotive Institute, which is known by its acronym NAMI, developed the Aurus Senat limousine. For the first time, Putin drove in the Aurus at his fourth inauguration in 2018, as he ditched his old stretch Mercedes.



On Wednesday, Kim drove in his personal Maybach limousine to the space station which was brought onboard the armoured train in which he travelled from Pyongyang accompanied by a large entourage.



It is believed that Kim is an automobile enthusiast and is seen travelling in various luxury cars, including various models of Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports utility vehicle.