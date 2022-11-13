Watch: Two World War II-era aircraft collide and crash at an air show in US

Graphic content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised.

Two World War II-era planes collided mid-air and crashed to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas, said the United States aviation authorities. The incident took place on Saturday, at the Dallas Executive Airport during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow which was hosted in order to commemorate Veterans Day weekend.

There was no immediate clarity on how many people were injured or killed because of the collision and subsequent crash. The local media has indicated that there were no reported injuries among those on the ground. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in a statement, said that the incident took place at around 1:20 pm (local time).

After the collision, the planes seem to have broken into several pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

On the other hand, while the officials have not confirmed the number of people onboard, Hank Coates, president of the company that organised the airshow said that, one of the planes, which was a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically carries a crew of four to five people. Whereas the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane has a single pilot, he added, while speaking to the press after the incident, but did not mention how many people were onboard at the time or their condition.

Meanwhile, both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations which will be headed by the latter.

(With inputs from agencies)



