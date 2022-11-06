Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into lake. Rescue operations underway

In a rather unfortunate event, a passenger aeroplane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at the nearby airport in Bukoba on Sunday, per a report by Reuters.

The rescue operation is currently underway and according to authorities, 15 have been rescued from the water and the wreckage so far.

Flight number PW 494 had took off from the capital, Dar es Salaam before plunging into Lake Victoria (Africa's largest lake), primarily due to bad weather as storm and heavy rains lashed the region.

The plane belonged to a Tanzanian airline company named PrecisionAir which operates passenger services to Nairobi, Entebbe and different airstrips spread across the country.

The company in an official statement after the crash said, "Precision Air flight no. PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport.”

“The rescue team has been dispatched to the scene and more information will be released in 2 hours’ time,” the statement added.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan took to Twitter to inform about the crash and asked people to remain calm as the rescue operations were underway.

"I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane. Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us."

Photos and videos of the crashed plane going viral on social media platforms depict a mostly submerged aircraft body with only the coloured tail visible.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

